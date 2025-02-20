enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 339556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

enCore Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $509.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.12.

In related news, Chairman William M. Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,176. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in enCore Energy by 89.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,056 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in enCore Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in enCore Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

