Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $653.0 million-$665.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.6 million.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 832,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,482. The firm has a market cap of $655.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Srini Koushik sold 19,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $51,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,026,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,164.93. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 88,548 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $236,423.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,334,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,223.22. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,322 shares of company stock valued at $542,829. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

