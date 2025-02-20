TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.66), Zacks reports. TPI Composites updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,661. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.