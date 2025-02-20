Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.62. 3,246,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

