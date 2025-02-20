Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

SVV traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. 538,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

