Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rocky Brands from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

