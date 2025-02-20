Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.54%. Alarm.com updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.280-2.290 EPS.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.3 %

ALRM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.53. 528,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. Alarm.com has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $77.29.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,181,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,955.20. This represents a 35.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,238,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,858.76. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALRM. Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.