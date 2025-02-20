Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.54%. Alarm.com updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.280-2.290 EPS.
Alarm.com Stock Down 0.3 %
ALRM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.53. 528,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. Alarm.com has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $77.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,181,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,955.20. This represents a 35.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,238,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,858.76. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alarm.com
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.