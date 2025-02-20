Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.27%. Akamai Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.590 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.400 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AKAM traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.05. 2,986,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,572. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

