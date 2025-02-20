Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.27%. Akamai Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.590 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.400 EPS.
Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of AKAM traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.05. 2,986,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,572. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96.
Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies
In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM
About Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akamai Technologies
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.