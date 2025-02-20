VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.320-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.75. 4,572,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,531. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

