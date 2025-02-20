Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.830-3.880 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,054. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $870,279.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,516. The trade was a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock worth $1,624,947. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

