Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – February 19th

Deere & Company, Norfolk Southern, and RB Global are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares in companies that are involved in or related to the agriculture industry. This can include companies engaged in farming, food production, agricultural equipment manufacturing, or other aspects of the agricultural supply chain. Investing in agriculture stocks can provide exposure to the performance and growth of the agriculture sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded up $10.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $513.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,262. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.37 and a 200 day moving average of $250.62.

RB Global (RBA)

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

RBA stock traded up $8.77 on Wednesday, hitting $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,666. RB Global has a 1 year low of $65.99 and a 1 year high of $106.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

