Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 19th

NVIDIA, Super Micro Computer, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Apple are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares or equities of companies that primarily operate in the technology sector, including companies involved in the development, manufacturing, or distribution of technological products or services. These stocks are typically sensitive to changes in the technological landscape, innovation trends, and market demand for their products or services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.54. 105,761,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,538,719. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded up $9.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.04. 211,350,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,217,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $13.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $702.79. 12,510,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,692,017. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $643.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $412.27. 12,800,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,966,207. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $385.58 and a 12 month high of $468.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $244.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,620,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,762,512. The company has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Featured Articles