Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.500-5.700 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $95.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

Get Our Latest Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.