Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.500-5.700 EPS.
Consolidated Edison Stock Performance
ED traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $95.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Edison
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.