NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.270-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.5 million.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.43. 783,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NV5 Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NV5 Global

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $915,326.72. This trade represents a 30.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

