Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.15 and last traded at $104.81, with a volume of 226454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.77.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $738,234. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

