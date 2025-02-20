ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $107.48, with a volume of 24299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Sidoti raised ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. D. Boral Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Get ICF International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICF International

ICF International Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of ICF International

The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.