Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $18.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE traded up $32.93 on Thursday, hitting $1,442.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,985. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $800.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,460.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,314.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,288.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 17.40%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

