Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 987101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Wabash National Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $543.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently -4.91%.

In other news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $25,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,132.13. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

