Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 87,865,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 854% from the average session volume of 9,214,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,110.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

