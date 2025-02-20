iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 516969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,419,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,850,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 88,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 80,748 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 727.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 65,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 105,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.