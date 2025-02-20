Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 30.4% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 30.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.87). Approximately 19,404,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 3,756,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.47. The stock has a market cap of £510.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.