Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Director Acquires $97,658.00 in Stock

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amentum Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE AMTM traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Amentum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMTM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

