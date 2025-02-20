Jennifer Lew Sells 6,912 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNXGet Free Report) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $20,183.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,088.40. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Lew also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 13th, Jennifer Lew sold 1,786 shares of Annexon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $5,322.28.

Annexon Stock Down 0.7 %

ANNX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 796,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $301.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Annexon by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 331,269 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 212.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 120,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 221.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 504,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,561,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after buying an additional 262,229 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Annexon

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.