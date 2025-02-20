Jennifer Lew Sells 6,912 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $20,183.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,088.40. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jennifer Lew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 13th, Jennifer Lew sold 1,786 shares of Annexon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $5,322.28.
ANNX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 796,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $301.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
