Jennifer Lew Sells 6,912 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $20,183.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,088.40. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Lew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Jennifer Lew sold 1,786 shares of Annexon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $5,322.28.

Annexon Stock Down 0.7 %

ANNX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 796,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $301.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Annexon by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 331,269 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 212.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 120,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 221.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 504,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,561,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after buying an additional 262,229 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

