Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $167,966.24 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 45,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $167,966.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,026,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,851.20. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 31,781 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $109,008.83.

On Thursday, January 23rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,715 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $54,658.05.

On Tuesday, January 21st, David Michael Barrett sold 36,289 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $120,479.48.

On Friday, January 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 32,473 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $110,732.93.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 6,152 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $23,562.16.

On Monday, December 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,272 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $50,964.48.

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 352,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 42.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 603,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 178,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 52,385 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

