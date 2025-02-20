Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Sells $780,728.19 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,988.56. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 922,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,693. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBS. UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 24.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $22,146,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 80,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

