Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 30.67%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $543.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

