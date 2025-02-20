VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Announces Earnings Results

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. VICI Properties had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.320-2.350 EPS.
NYSE:VICI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.75. 4,571,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
