VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Announces Earnings Results

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. VICI Properties had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.320-2.350 EPS.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.75. 4,571,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

