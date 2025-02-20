CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48, Zacks reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 17.10%.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.2 %

CTO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $607.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.78. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised CTO Realty Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.