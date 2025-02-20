WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, Zacks reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.0 %
WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,196. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.
WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 254.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,994.18. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.
