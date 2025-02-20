WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, Zacks reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.0 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,196. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,994.18. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

