Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Time to Sell?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) dropped 17.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 600,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 274,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Blue Star Gold Trading Down 17.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -0.51.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

