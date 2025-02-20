Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 20% – What’s Next?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 106,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 59,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

