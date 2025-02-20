Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Walmart updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.570-0.580 EPS.
Walmart Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of WMT stock traded down $6.83 on Thursday, reaching $97.18. 27,482,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,465,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $780.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. Walmart has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $105.30.
Walmart Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.87.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
