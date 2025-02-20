Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. 1,362,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,435. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

OR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

