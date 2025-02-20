B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.
B2Gold has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.
B2Gold Price Performance
BTG traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,918,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,778,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
