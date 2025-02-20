Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE EMD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,262. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

