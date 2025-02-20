Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE EMD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,262. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
