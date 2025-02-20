Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Stock Performance

Shares of HYI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 75,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $12.44.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

