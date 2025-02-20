Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HYI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 75,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $12.44.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.