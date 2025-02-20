SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 3205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.