Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 7025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 607,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 49,529 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

