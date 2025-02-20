Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.