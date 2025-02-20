Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

ZEUS stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,416. The firm has a market cap of $408.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.52. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZEUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.