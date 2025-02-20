Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.210–0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.0 million-$97.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.2 million.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 67,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $120.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul D. Arling sold 13,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $154,660.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,803.95. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

