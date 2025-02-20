AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23, Zacks reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. 2,015,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.07. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair cut AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

