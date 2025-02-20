Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5162 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VLYPO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 5,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.