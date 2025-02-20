Network-1 Technologies, Inc. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 11,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,963. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.14.
About Network-1 Technologies
