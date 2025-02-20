American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. 1,768,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,339. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

