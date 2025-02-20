Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Nexxen International Stock Down 8.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexxen International

The firm has a market cap of $591.09 million, a P/E ratio of 229.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 471.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 315,864 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the third quarter worth $2,449,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexxen International by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

