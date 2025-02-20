iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.99 and last traded at $102.07, with a volume of 4965026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.43. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.