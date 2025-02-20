ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.030 EPS.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

ACCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 864,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $515.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barrington Research upped their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

