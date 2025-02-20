Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 19th

Walmart, Garmin, CRH, Affirm, Lowe’s Companies, Williams-Sonoma, and Deckers Outdoor are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in outdoor-related industries such as camping, hiking, fishing, recreation, and sporting goods. These companies typically derive a significant portion of their revenue from products or services designed for outdoor activities and experiences. Investors interested in the outdoor industry may consider investing in outdoor stocks to capitalize on the growth potential of this sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,778,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,839,183. Walmart has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $833.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

GRMN stock traded up $27.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,391. Garmin has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.17.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,985. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.22.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.99 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.59. The stock had a trading volume of 878,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

WSM traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.50. The stock had a trading volume of 837,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,129. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.80. 1,031,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,737. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $131.39 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40.

