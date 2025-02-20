Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Financial Review

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) and Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Bank of Santa Clarita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 17.05% 11.71% 0.93% Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Bank of Santa Clarita”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $269.45 million 2.02 $45.95 million $1.22 11.86 Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

38.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Farmers National Banc and Bank of Santa Clarita, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 0.00

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.88%. Given Farmers National Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.